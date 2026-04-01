CAF Hangar Dance (Amarillo)

The Commemorative Air Force Bomb City Squadron will host its second annual Hangar Dance on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Amarillo’s Tradewind Airport.

The public is invited to party like it’s 1945, swinging to the Big Band sounds of Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz.

The hangar opens at 6 p.m. for the festivities. Guests are encouraged to dress in period attire and are invited to bring their own beverages.

Catering will by provided by Shelby’s Restaurant.

Tickets are $75 each for general admission, $60 each for Active/Veteran Military or guest and $50 each for CAF members or guest. Tickets are available through the squadron’s web site: https://www.bombcitysquadron.com.

During the event the squadron will also be selling raffle tickets for a ride in the unit’s 1943 Fairchild PT-19 open cockpit aircraft. Proceeds from the event will support the squadron’s education outreach.

According to their web site, the Commemorative Air Force is the world’s largest flying museum with over 180 historic military aircraft known as the “Ghost Squadron.” The CAF is a nonprofit aviation organization dedicated to preserving and flying historic military aircraft while educating future generations about American military aviation history of which the Amarillo Bomb City Squadron is a part.

For more information, call the airport at: 806-376-1008.