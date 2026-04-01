Christmas on the farm is coming to Autumn Acres Pumpkin Farm in Dodge City EVERY WEEKEND from Dec. 4 to Dec. 27! The farm will be open from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Mark those calendars for Christmas lights, holiday décor and plenty of festive magic, including visits from Santa, letters to Santa, indoor faux snowball fight, lighted stepping stones, slides galore, festive swifty swine racers, lighted rustlin’ ropes obstacle course and Christmas swings!

Santa will be visiting from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: December 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 & 23. Be sure to plan your visit accordingly so you have time to see the big guy before he heads back to the North Pole. $5 Santa visit per family.

TIPS

* Don’t be fooled by a full parking lot -- our farm is big, and there’s plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the Christmas fun!

* We love your furry friends, but pets are not permitted during this event due to the enclosed spacing along our lighted walking trail.

* We accept cash, card or Apple Pay. Tax is not included, credit card fee will be applied

