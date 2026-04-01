Christmas Magic on Main Street Jubilee (Hays, Kan.)
Christmas Magic on Main Street Jubilee (Hays, Kan.)
It's the night downtown Hays turns the Christmas season on!
Bring your family, invite your friends, and join us for a special evening of holiday cheer, cultural traditions, and community connection. We can’t wait to celebrate with you! Warm up with a free bowl of chili, grab a Christmas cookie, sip on
hot cocoa, and let the children meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Dancers open the evening at 5 p.m., & Santa arrives around 5:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy free chili, cookies, & hot cocoa, visit Santa & Mrs. Claus, write letters to Santa at the Hays Public Library station with Chilly the Penguin, make reindeer food, join kids' crafts, & take a children's train ride around the Pavilion, while supplies & space last.
Animals from the Sternberg Museum will also visit, weather permitting.