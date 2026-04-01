It's the night downtown Hays turns the Christmas season on!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and join us for a special evening of holiday cheer, cultural traditions, and community connection. We can’t wait to celebrate with you! Warm up with a free bowl of chili, grab a Christmas cookie, sip on

hot cocoa, and let the children meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Dancers open the evening at 5 p.m., & Santa arrives around 5:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy free chili, cookies, & hot cocoa, visit Santa & Mrs. Claus, write letters to Santa at the Hays Public Library station with Chilly the Penguin, make reindeer food, join kids' crafts, & take a children's train ride around the Pavilion, while supplies & space last.

Animals from the Sternberg Museum will also visit, weather permitting.

