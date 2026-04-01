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Discover for a Dollar at DHDC! (Amarillo)

Discover for a Dollar at DHDC! (Amarillo)

New discoveries await for just $1 admission during Discover for a Dollar at DHDC!

Bring the whole family and explore the pre-historic Antarctic Circle with the Ice Dinosaurs exhibition, experience exciting science demonstrations, and catch some shows in our one-of-a-kind Space Theater!

Free admission for DCC members.

Don Harrington Discovery Center
$1.00
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547
https://discoverycentercollective.org/don-harrington-discovery-center/
Don Harrington Discovery Center
1200 Streit Drive
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063559547
dhdc.org