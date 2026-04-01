Discover for a Dollar at DHDC! (Amarillo)
Discover for a Dollar at DHDC! (Amarillo)
New discoveries await for just $1 admission during Discover for a Dollar at DHDC!
Bring the whole family and explore the pre-historic Antarctic Circle with the Ice Dinosaurs exhibition, experience exciting science demonstrations, and catch some shows in our one-of-a-kind Space Theater!
Free admission for DCC members.
Don Harrington Discovery Center
$1.00
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547