© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discover for a Dollar at WBNC! (Amarillo)

Discover for a Dollar at WBNC! (Amarillo)

Experience a full day of exploration for just $1 admission during Discover for a Dollar at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, from sunrise to sunset!

Wander our 9 miles of scenic trails, soak in the stunning views of Amarillo’s wildlands and rock formations of the Bluff, and keep an eye out for a critter or two along the way!

Free admission for Wildcat Bluff/DCC members.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
$1.00
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547
https://discoverycentercollective.org/don-harrington-discovery-center/
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
2301 N Soncy Rd
Amarillo, Texas 79124
(806) 352-6007
https://discoverycentercollective.org/wildcat-bluff-discovery-center/