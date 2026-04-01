Discover for a Dollar at WBNC! (Amarillo)
Discover for a Dollar at WBNC! (Amarillo)
Experience a full day of exploration for just $1 admission during Discover for a Dollar at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, from sunrise to sunset!
Wander our 9 miles of scenic trails, soak in the stunning views of Amarillo’s wildlands and rock formations of the Bluff, and keep an eye out for a critter or two along the way!
Free admission for Wildcat Bluff/DCC members.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
$1.00
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
2301 N Soncy RdAmarillo, Texas 79124
(806) 352-6007