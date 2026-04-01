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Discovery Friday at Don Harington Discovery Center! (Amarillo)

Discovery Friday at Don Harington Discovery Center! (Amarillo)

Designed for children ages 4–11, Discovery Fridays offer exciting, hands-on STEM enrichment that keeps kids learning, creating, and exploring to support education outside of the classroom! Perfect for 4-day school districts or caregivers searching for extended learning opportunities. They’ll also have the chance to explore our Ice Dinosaurs exhibit and see amazing science demos!

Campers can register for full days or half days, with pre-care and/or after-care available as well.

For pricing, times, or registration, please visit DHDC.org

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Every week through Nov 27, 2026.
Friday: 07:45 AM - 05:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547
https://discoverycentercollective.org/don-harrington-discovery-center/
Don Harrington Discovery Center
1200 Streit Drive
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063559547
dhdc.org