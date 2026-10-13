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Dodge City Ministerial Fellowship Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Dodge City Ministerial Fellowship Community Thanksgiving Dinner

It is almost Thanksgiving time! The Ministerial Fellowship is once again putting on a community thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

We would love for you to come and share in this time of community and fellowship. If you would like a home delivery please call by Monday, Nov. 23. Call 620-682-2200.

Everyone is welcome!

National Guard Armory in Dodge City
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dodge City Ministerial Fellowship
620-682-2200
National Guard Armory in Dodge City
2120 First Avenue
Dodge City, Kansas 67801