Dodge City Ministerial Fellowship Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Dodge City Ministerial Fellowship Community Thanksgiving Dinner
It is almost Thanksgiving time! The Ministerial Fellowship is once again putting on a community thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We would love for you to come and share in this time of community and fellowship. If you would like a home delivery please call by Monday, Nov. 23. Call 620-682-2200.
Everyone is welcome!
National Guard Armory in Dodge City
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Ministerial Fellowship
620-682-2200
National Guard Armory in Dodge City
2120 First AvenueDodge City, Kansas 67801