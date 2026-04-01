Dodge City's 27th Parade of Lights and Chili Cook Off

𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗢𝗳𝗳 𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗡𝗼𝘃. 𝟯𝟬!

Activities kick-off at 4 p.m. with hot chocolate courtesy of The Salvation Army Dodge City Kansas, prize registration, and Santa Photos hosted by Main Street Dodge City.

Public chili sampling, courtesy of The Victory Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc and Boot Hill Museum, begins at 4:30 p.m. at the museum. Chili winners will be announced at 4:45 p.m.

Then at 5 p.m. join the fun and take your chance to win prizes during the Building Solutions, LLC Snowball Drop, and grab a hot dog at the Long Branch Lagoon Water Park Hot Dog Party.

At 5:30 p.m. the Mayor's Tree Ceremony begins with a performance by the DCHS Madrigals followed by the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau & City of Dodge City - Government drawing for their prize giveaways.

Then, Mayor Daniel Pogue will light the tree before the Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m.!