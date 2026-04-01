Downtown Christmas Light Parade and Soup Supper (Colby, Kan.)
Downtown Christmas Light Parade and Soup Supper (Colby, Kan.)
The Downtown Christmas Light Parade will be on December 5 at 5:45 p.m. The Parade theme is "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
After the Parade, join us at the Senior Progress Center for a Soup Supper served by the Chamber. Santa City will also be open that evening, so plan for a night of fun!
Downtown Colby
05:45 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Thomas County Chamber of Commerce
785-460-3401
info@colbychamber.com
Downtown Colby
430 N Franklin Ave.Colby, Kansas 67701
785-460-3401
info@colbychamber.com