Ellis County Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving Feast (Hays, Kan.)

It's that time again, for the Thanksgiving Day meal! Come join us for delicious food & time with others. Meals will be served on a first-come first-serve basis; we will serve until food runs out.

This year we will not be offering to-go meals to individuals; if you are elderly, homebound, or disabled you may call & register for delivery, by calling 785-623-2800 (M-F 8 am-12 pm & 1 pm-4:30 pm). Delivery spots are LIMITED.

Free sacks of groceries will be available to those in attendance; no income requirements to receive these groceries. The sacks will be distributed as long as supplies last.

Those wishing to volunteer for this event &/or to collect, sort, & sack groceries may contact First Call for Help 785-623-2800.

All volunteers will receive a free turkey dinner meal!

Send your tax-deductible donations to

EMCA

PO BOX 173

Hays, KS 67601

Proceeds go to benefit ECMA's Second Mile Fund.