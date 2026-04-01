Ellis County Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving Feast (Hays, Kan.)
Ellis County Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving Feast (Hays, Kan.)
It's that time again, for the Thanksgiving Day meal! Come join us for delicious food & time with others. Meals will be served on a first-come first-serve basis; we will serve until food runs out.
This year we will not be offering to-go meals to individuals; if you are elderly, homebound, or disabled you may call & register for delivery, by calling 785-623-2800 (M-F 8 am-12 pm & 1 pm-4:30 pm). Delivery spots are LIMITED.
Free sacks of groceries will be available to those in attendance; no income requirements to receive these groceries. The sacks will be distributed as long as supplies last.
Those wishing to volunteer for this event &/or to collect, sort, & sack groceries may contact First Call for Help 785-623-2800.
All volunteers will receive a free turkey dinner meal!
Send your tax-deductible donations to
EMCA
PO BOX 173
Hays, KS 67601
Proceeds go to benefit ECMA's Second Mile Fund.