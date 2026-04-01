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Faith City Mission Thanksgiving Feast (Amarillo)

Faith City Mission Thanksgiving Feast (Amarillo)

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate with our Faith City family!

A little change to keep in mind this year: We're having our Thanksgiving Outreach ONE DAY EARLIER than usual, on Tuesday, November 24.

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and plan to join us. We look forward to sharing a meal, fellowship, and a little Thanksgiving joy together while serving the hungry and homeless members of the Amarillo community. Guests will enjoy a warm, homemade Thanksgiving meal, and volunteers and staff will come together to share in the spirit of the holiday.

This event is a celebration of generosity, gratitude, and togetherness, and we welcome everyone who would like to participate.

Faith City Mission
10:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Faith City Mission
(806) 373-6402
pr@faithcity.org
https://www.faithcity.org/
Faith City Mission
600 North Tyler Street
Amarillo, Texas
(806) 373-6402
pr@faithcity.org
https://www.faithcity.org/