Faith City Mission Thanksgiving Feast (Amarillo)
Faith City Mission Thanksgiving Feast (Amarillo)
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate with our Faith City family!
A little change to keep in mind this year: We're having our Thanksgiving Outreach ONE DAY EARLIER than usual, on Tuesday, November 24.
So mark your calendars, spread the word, and plan to join us. We look forward to sharing a meal, fellowship, and a little Thanksgiving joy together while serving the hungry and homeless members of the Amarillo community. Guests will enjoy a warm, homemade Thanksgiving meal, and volunteers and staff will come together to share in the spirit of the holiday.
This event is a celebration of generosity, gratitude, and togetherness, and we welcome everyone who would like to participate.
Faith City Mission
10:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Faith City Mission
(806) 373-6402
pr@faithcity.org
Faith City Mission
600 North Tyler StreetAmarillo, Texas
(806) 373-6402
pr@faithcity.org