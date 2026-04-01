Mark your calendars for the most magical time of the year -- Dec. 4 to 6 at the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion!

Bring the whole family to the First Annual Civic Amarillo Holiday Market, presented by the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, Amarillo Parks and Recreation and Center City of Amarillo! Experience the magic of the season with local vendors, live performances, and a visit from Santa. Parks & Rec will have fun activities for your kids all weekend.

Join us for a day or for the whole weekend, there’s something for everyone!