First Annual Civic Amarillo Holiday Market
First Annual Civic Amarillo Holiday Market
Bring the whole family to the First Annual Civic Amarillo Holiday Market, presented by the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, Amarillo Parks and Recreation and Center City of Amarillo!
Experience the magic of the season with local vendors, live performances, and a visit from Santa. Parks & Rec will have fun activities for your kids all weekend.
Join us for a day or for the whole weekend, there’s something for everyone!
The Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot
$10 to $20
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Center City of Amarillo
806-372-6744
info@centercity.org
The Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot
401 S Grant StreetAmarillo, Texas 79101
806-378-4297