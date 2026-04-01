Food For Thought — Marla Matkin, "Widows of Little Big Horn" (Colby, Kan.)
Food For Thought — Marla Matkin, "Widows of Little Big Horn" (Colby, Kan.)
Come for lunch, stay to learn with Food For Thought! Starting at noon on November 19, come to the Prairie Museum of Art & History to hear Marla Matkin lead the presentation, "Widows of Little Big Horn."
A hot lunch made by the Prairie Museum's employees and volunteers will be served for those who RSVP in advance through the DonorBox link provided.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Prairie Museum of Art & History
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Marla Matkin
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin AveColby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org