Friendsgiving Discovery Day Camp at DHDC! (Amarillo)

This 3 day event is for campers ages 4-11 to learn the science behind food and changing seasons! They’ll discover the fun behind the digestive system, plant science, and so much more. Through hands-on lessons, campers will learn at their level with a STEAM-based curriculum and qualified teachers. They’ll also have the chance to explore our Ice Dinosaurs exhibit and see amazing science demos!

Campers can register for full days or half days, with pre-care and/or after-care available as well.

For pricing, times, or registration, please visit DHDC.org