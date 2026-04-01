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Garvey Room Exhibit — Dr. Conni Spotts, "Intersection of Reflection and Creativity" (Colby, Kan.)

Garvey Room Exhibit — Dr. Conni Spotts, "Intersection of Reflection and Creativity" (Colby, Kan.)

Dr. Conni Spotts's quilt show, "Intersection of Reflection and Creativity," will be on display in the Garvey Room, November through December.

Bed-turning dates are November 14, December 5, December 6, and December 12 at 1:30 PM. This exhibit is free to attend. We hope to see you there!

Prairie Museum of Art & History
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
https://prairiemuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Dr. Conni Spotts
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin Ave
Colby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
http://www.prairiemuseum.org