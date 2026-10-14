The community is invited to attend the 72nd Annual Gem Lions Club Pancake Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gem Community Building. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, and pie. Free-will donation for the meal. Please join us.

For more information, contact Sandy Johnson, Gem Lions, sandyj747@gmail.com, 785-443-2297

