Gem Lions Pancake Day (Gem, Kan.)
Gem Lions Pancake Day (Gem, Kan.)
The community is invited to attend the 72nd Annual Gem Lions Club Pancake Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gem Community Building. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, and pie. Free-will donation for the meal. Please join us.
For more information, contact Sandy Johnson, Gem Lions, sandyj747@gmail.com, 785-443-2297
Gem Community Building. 415 Elm St, Gem, KS
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Gem Lions Club
Gem Community Building. 415 Elm St, Gem, KS