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Guided hike at Wildcat Bluff! (Amarillo)

Guided hike at Wildcat Bluff! (Amarillo)

Take a hike with us on the third Saturday of every month to see the Bluff throughout the seasons, encounter some of our local critters and plants, and learn something new on each trail!

Check in at 9:45 a.m. a.m., adventure starts at 10:00 a.m.
Check our social media for updates in case of severe weather conditions.

The hikes will continue to be monthly indefinitely, but to note, thy are subject to weather conditions. They will be cancelled if weather is projected to be below freezing.

Guided hikes are included in regular admission and Wildcat Bluff or DCC membership.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
09:45 AM - 11:00 AM, every month on Saturday through Nov 20, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547
https://discoverycentercollective.org/don-harrington-discovery-center/
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
2301 N Soncy Rd
Amarillo, Texas 79124
(806) 352-6007
https://discoverycentercollective.org/wildcat-bluff-discovery-center/