Guided hike at Wildcat Bluff! (Amarillo)

Take a hike with us on the third Saturday of every month to see the Bluff throughout the seasons, encounter some of our local critters and plants, and learn something new on each trail!

Check in at 9:45 a.m. a.m., adventure starts at 10:00 a.m.

Check our social media for updates in case of severe weather conditions.

The hikes will continue to be monthly indefinitely, but to note, thy are subject to weather conditions. They will be cancelled if weather is projected to be below freezing.

Guided hikes are included in regular admission and Wildcat Bluff or DCC membership.