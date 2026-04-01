"Hear the Story. Be Moved" - High School Presentation

Today, the Todd Becker Foundation, a nationally recognized high school assembly group, announced that they are bringing their presentation, “Hear the Story. Be Moved.” to Stockton High School on December 2nd, 2026. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the gymnasium. Doors open at 6:40PM, with the event starting at 7:00PM CST. The night will feature a live concert from the band “All the Noise”, followed by an impactful and life-changing message from Keith Becker.

About the Todd Becker Foundation: Started in Kearney, NE, the Todd Becker Foundation was created in the spring of 2005 following the tragic death of 18- year-old high school student Todd Becker in an alcohol-related car accident. Keith, who was the older brother of Todd Becker, unfolds the true and life- changing story of his younger brother’s untimely death and the events shortly thereafter that changed his own life. Since 2005, the Todd Becker Foundation’s assembly and outreach program has reached close to 100,000 students in over 500 high schools across the nation.

