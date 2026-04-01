Holiday Family Photos by Josh Roesener at the Carnegie Center for the Arts (Dodge City, Kan.)

Spruce up the family and bright them together for a special holiday portrait at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Dodge City on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photographer Josh Roesener will be on hand to capture the moment. Tinsel and treasures, including arts, crafts, baked goods, candy and much more will be available for purchase, as well as a $6 sloppy joe lunch.