Join the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Multi-Cultural Committee for our annual Holiday Posada on Thursday, December 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mariah Gallery inside Boot Hill Museum!

Celebrate the holiday season with an evening full of food, live entertainment, and community! This is a wonderful opportunity to come together, enjoy the holiday spirit, and celebrate the traditions that make our community so special.

Plus, don’t miss our holiday raffle! We’ll have some amazing gift baskets up for grabs, with proceeds supporting one of our local school programs. It’s a great way to enjoy the festivities while giving back to our community!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and join us for a special evening of holiday cheer, cultural traditions, and community connection. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!