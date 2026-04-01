A holiday film classic will get new life in an upcoming West Texas A&M University Theatre production.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 to 21 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Branding Iron Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s Canyon campus.

The stage version reimagines the tale, a Christmastime perennial for generations after the 1946 film, as a radio production. The audience in the BIT will see actors acting out the story in front of microphones, in much the same way as actors did at the height of popularity for radio productions.

Instead of the movie’s sprawling ensemble cast, only five actors bring the characters to life, as well as a stage manager and a foley artist who produces sound effects. The WT production also will utilize a singing trio to provide preshow music and period-appropriate radio jingles.

“We’re really excited about doing a family friendly holiday show and having something that can bring the community together,” said Echo Sunyata Sibley, assistant professor of theatre in the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

“It’s also a nice challenge for the students because they have to use a lot of physicality, vocal shifts and moving their bodies in different ways to bring all of their different characters to life,” Sibley continued.

Kaleb Keilers, a freshman musical theatre major from Hockley, plays Jake Laurents, who voices “Wonderful Life”’s central character George Bailey at an adult and as a child. Kenzie Cohan, a senior theatre major from Ropesville, plays Sally Applewhite, who plays Mary Hatch Bailey in the play-within-a-play.

But three other actors play more than 30 additional named characters, as well as providing ad-libs in several crowd scenes.

Christian Cone, a senior theatre major from Longview, plays Freddie Filmore, who voices the wicked Mr. Potter, among many others.

Jayten Berumen, a junior theatre major from Plainview, plays Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood, who voices Clarence, the guardian angel, as well as other characters. And Lily Greer, a sophomore musical theatre major from San Antonio, plays Lana Sherwood, who voices Violet Bick and others.

Additionally, Maggie Hall, a senior theatre major from Amarillo, plays the stage manager and Kelsey Taylor, a senior theatre major from Canyon, does the sound effects.

“I think it will help that many people are familiar with the movie and can picture the action in their mind,” Sibley said. “But I also think it will be delightful for people to watch the actors shapeshift the way they do to bring these characters to life.”

It’s a wholly different approach to acting, Simmons said.

“It’s probably the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do,” Simmons said. “You don’t really get to act with people. As the actors, we’re at microphones speaking out to the audience instead of connecting with the other actors on stage. It’s been tough, but it’s so much fun.”

Sibley said she hopes the production serves as a kickoff to the holiday season for families. The signing trio will perform favorite Christmas carols before the show, and Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance in the lobby for the Nov. 20 to 22 performances for photos with children.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and non-WT students, $5 for children, and free for WT students, faculty and staff.

For tickets, visit cur8.com/17516/project/142425, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or call 806-651-2810.

The singing trio includes Emma Blanton, a sophomore musical theatre major from Early; Randee Tolleson, a freshman musical theatre major from Andrews; and Yvonne Legarreta, a junior theatre major from Friona.

Crew members include Daniel Baggerman, a junior theatre major from Corpus Christi, as assistant stage manager; Andrea Bryson, a junior theatre major from Sherman, as stage crew; Madison Jaco, a junior musical theatre major from Hobbs, New Mexico; Michael Ortiz, a freshman musical theatre major from Caddo Mills, as audio engineer; AnneMarie Pullman, a junior theatre major from Amarillo, as light board operator; and Zaylee Carson, a junior theatre education major from Amarillo, and Alana Ronseonette, a sophomore musical theatre major from Canyon, as wardrobe crew.

