Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony at Boot Hill Museum (Dodge City, Kan.)

We hope you'll join us in celebrating this year's Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees!

The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame is a committee that hosts an introduction ceremony honoring and celebrating cowboys that have made significant contributions to western heritage lifestyle, past or present, and to the preservation of the cowboy culture in Kansas.

Candidates are chosen based on their significant contributions to Kansas's cowboy culture. Additional requirements include:

• Demonstrating the cowboy ideals of integrity, honesty, and self-sufficiency.

• Achieving state-wide historic significance.

• Being a native and/or resident of Kansas.

Join us as we honor these individuals and celebrate their contributions to the history, traditions, and lifestyle of the Kansas cowboy.

This year's honorees are:

-Cowboy Entertainer/Artist: Karen Atterberry Duncan

-Cowboy Historian: Jeff Davidson

-Rodeo Cowgirl: Colette Baier

-Working Cowboy: William Eugene Lowery

-Rancher/Cattleman: Black Diamond Angus Ranch / Warner Ranch

-Cowboy Legacy/Lifestyle: Charles Henry Hyer

Attendees are invited to join a pre-event cocktail reception at Boot Hill Distillery from 3 to 5 p.m.

$25 to $35

Adults — $35

Children (ages 5–12) — $25

Toddlers (4 & under) — FREE

Tickets are available online or by calling Boot Hill Museum at 620-227-8188.