Kansas Historical Society Frontier Fall event at Fort Hays State Historic Site

Wagon rides, live music, pumpkin decorating, and children’s games will bring autumn to life at Fort Hays State

Historic Site Oct. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.!

“Frontier Fall” offers families an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, celebrate the changing season, and explore one of western Kansas’ historic sites. Guests can participate in fall festivities for the whole family while experiencing the atmosphere of a frontier-era military post.

Fort Hays State Historic Site preserves the history of the U.S. Army post established in 1865 to protect travelers and support military operations along the western frontier. The site interprets the fort’s role in the early settlement and development of western Kansas. For more information about Fort Hays State Historic Site and “Frontier Fall,” visit kansashistory.gov, or contact the site at 785-625-6812 or email KSHS.FortHays@ks.gov.