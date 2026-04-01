Laying of Wreaths Across America at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery (Fort Dodge, Kan.)
Laying of Wreaths Across America at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery (Fort Dodge, Kan.)
The laying of wreaths will take place during a special ceremony at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at 11 a.m. at Fort Dodge on Saturday, Dec. 19. The public is invited to join us for our annual wreath-laying ceremony in honor and remembrance of our veterans.
For any questions, please contact Lori Snyder at 620-682-7564 or Lori.Snyder@ks.gov
For more information on WAA, visit www.wreathsacrosamerica.org.
Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Dodge
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wreaths Across America
Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Dodge
11560 US Highway 400Fort Dodge, Kansas 67843
620-682-7564