Laying of Wreaths Across America at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery (Fort Dodge, Kan.)

The laying of wreaths will take place during a special ceremony at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at 11 a.m. at Fort Dodge on Saturday, Dec. 19. The public is invited to join us for our annual wreath-laying ceremony in honor and remembrance of our veterans.

For any questions, please contact Lori Snyder at 620-682-7564 or Lori.Snyder@ks.gov

For more information on WAA, visit www.wreathsacrosamerica.org.

