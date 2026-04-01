Be part of the magic this season at Light Up Lamar - Christmas in the Park, the first ever walk through light display at Bi-Centennial Park!

The City of Lamar is inviting businesses, organizations, and individuals to help light up Bi-Centennial Park with festive displays, creative scenes, and joyful decorations.

Whether you create a dazzling display, donate lights or decorations, or simply come out to enjoy and support the event, every contribution helps make this a holiday experience to remember!

Here's what makes this event special:

- Free admission for everyone!

- Powered by our amazing community!

- Open nightly throughout the holiday season!

- A festive attraction for local residents and visitors alike!

Mark your calendars! Our goal is to light up Bi-Centennial Park from November 28, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

