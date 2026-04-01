[LIVE MUSIC] 2026 Stockton Pumpkin Patch Festival (Stockton, Kan.)
[LIVE MUSIC] 2026 Stockton Pumpkin Patch Festival (Stockton, Kan.)
Cowboy Christmas Poetry Gathering. This is the first time for the Diamond W Wranglers to play in Stockton. The date is December 6 at 2:00 It is sponsored by the Friends of the Cottonwood Ranch.
The event is open to the public as a donation fund raising event for the Rooks County Historical Society. Refreshments will be served and we will have the museum's gallery all in holiday display.
Rooks County Historical Society
$1
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Stockton Historical Society and Museum
(785) 425-7217
museum@ruraltel.net
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Artist Group Info
museum@ruraltel.net
Rooks County Historical Society
921 Cedar St.Stockton, Kansas 67669
(785) 425-7217
museum@ruraltel.net