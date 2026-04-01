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[LIVE MUSIC] 2026 Stockton Pumpkin Patch Festival (Stockton, Kan.)

[LIVE MUSIC] 2026 Stockton Pumpkin Patch Festival (Stockton, Kan.)

Cowboy Christmas Poetry Gathering.  This is the first time for the Diamond W Wranglers to play in Stockton.  The date is December 6 at 2:00  It is sponsored by the Friends of the Cottonwood Ranch. 

The event is open to the public as a donation fund raising event for the Rooks County Historical Society. Refreshments will be served and we will have the museum's gallery all in holiday display.

Rooks County Historical Society
$1
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Stockton Historical Society and Museum
(785) 425-7217
museum@ruraltel.net
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stocktonkschamber.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAcGRvZgVicmlkETFaVVE3VjdFOUJjWEFXTFdCc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHtNwEejra4Erg4o9HGCJj1jHzYqAde-l-rBo0GcwWADw40FUaAck76oNM1PA_aem_O9vGxQDmjhoxjLjSwfYkSw&amp;h=AUBruMys35qx_8lzEgPodw4cApthWL6qlTSkOWAZIBv9ZioZFsyuepNjKQpXsR37dG1kHa5f5w4yej0IWWiP-OiU5y2x87OkJxi2Lqz5EBli7sp56QwuwopIIeuoSOj7bg

Artist Group Info

museum@ruraltel.net
Rooks County Historical Society
921 Cedar St.
Stockton, Kansas 67669
(785) 425-7217
museum@ruraltel.net
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