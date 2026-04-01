[LIVE MUSIC] Arieon Keller and Taylor Patterson Song Swap (Pampa, Texas)

Two outstanding young musicians from our area will showcase their talent at the historic Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center!

Arieon honed her chops here in the Center and we are so proud to have her back. We heard Taylor at a fundraiser we had in August. Everybody said that we should get that guy back, so we did! He has some cool covers you can sing along to and brings his own brand of music to the stage.

This is a donation show, so show a little love to the jar on the counter!