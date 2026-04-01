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[LIVE MUSIC] BreAnne Stone at the Paisley Pear (Hays, Kan.)

[LIVE MUSIC] BreAnne Stone at the Paisley Pear (Hays, Kan.)

The talented and bodacious BreAnne Stone returns to the Paisley Pear with her folk/country/pop performance -- fun for everyone!

Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market

Artist Group Info

BreAnne Stone
breannestonemusic@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/breannestonemusic/
Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market
1100 Main St
Hays, Kansas 67601
(785) 621-4660
https://paisleypear.net/