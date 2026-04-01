[LIVE MUSIC] BreAnne Stone at the Paisley Pear (Hays, Kan.)
[LIVE MUSIC] BreAnne Stone at the Paisley Pear (Hays, Kan.)
The talented and bodacious BreAnne Stone returns to the Paisley Pear with her folk/country/pop performance -- fun for everyone!
Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market
Artist Group Info
BreAnne Stone
breannestonemusic@gmail.com
Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market
1100 Main StHays, Kansas 67601
(785) 621-4660