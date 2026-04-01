[LIVE MUSIC] Flatwater Jazz Orchestra at Museum of the High Plains (McCook, Neb.)
[LIVE MUSIC] Flatwater Jazz Orchestra at Museum of the High Plains (McCook, Neb.)
The Flatwater Jazz Orchestra will return to McCook on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Museum of the High Plains.
The 17-member ensemble performs a combination of classic big band swing and contemporary jazz. Its repertoire includes music made popular by big band legends such as Glenn Miller and Count Basie, along with contemporary jazz compositions.
Museum of the High Plains
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of the High Plains
308-345-3661
highplainshistorical@gmail.com
Museum of the High Plains
413 Norris Ave.McCook, Nebraska 69001
308-345-3661
highplainshistorical@gmail.com