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[LIVE MUSIC] Gary Allen at United Wireless Arena (Dodge City, Kan.)

[LIVE MUSIC] Gary Allen at United Wireless Arena (Dodge City, Kan.)

With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers, and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics, and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way.

The California native has released nine studio albums, selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits on country radio and fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit.

United Wireless Arena has a clear bag policy in place.

United Wireless Arena
$42
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Wireless Arena
620-371-7390
info@unitedwirelessarena.com
https://www.unitedwirelessarena.com/

Artist Group Info

Gary Allen
https://garyallan.com/
United Wireless Arena
4100 W Comanche Street
Dodge City, Kansas 67801