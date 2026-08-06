[LIVE MUSIC] Gary Allen at United Wireless Arena (Dodge City, Kan.)
[LIVE MUSIC] Gary Allen at United Wireless Arena (Dodge City, Kan.)
With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers, and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics, and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way.
The California native has released nine studio albums, selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits on country radio and fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit.
United Wireless Arena has a clear bag policy in place.
United Wireless Arena
$42
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
United Wireless Arena
620-371-7390
info@unitedwirelessarena.com
Artist Group Info
Gary Allen
United Wireless Arena
4100 W Comanche StreetDodge City, Kansas 67801