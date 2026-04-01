[LIVE MUSIC] HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: Rooster Blackspur (Amarillo)

Rooster Blackspur live in concert!

Rooster Blackspur was born and raised in Alaska, the daughter of a dog musher, and shaped by the wild expanse of the Last Frontier. Described as “equal parts Johnny Cash grit and outsider revival preacher,” she carries that frontier spirit into her music, weaving raw storytelling with threads of Western, folk, and unholy gospel. An old-time journeyer with a modern voice, Rooster writes from the wild edges of experience—where grit, soul, and a little bit of the untamed meet.