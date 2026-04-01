Live Music - HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Your: Rooster Blackspur - Goodland, Kansas
Live Music - HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Your: Rooster Blackspur - Goodland, Kansas
Rooster Blackspur live in concert!
Rooster Blackspur was born and raised in Alaska, the daughter of a dog musher, and shaped by the wild expanse of the Last Frontier. Described as “equal parts Johnny Cash grit and outsider revival preacher,” she carries that frontier spirit into her music, weaving raw storytelling with threads of Western, folk, and unholy gospel. An old-time journeyer with a modern voice, Rooster writes from the wild edges of experience—where grit, soul, and a little bit of the untamed meet.
Carnegie Arts Center
Suggested Donation at the door. ($25-30)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Artist Group Info
Rooster Blackspur
booking@roosterblackspur.com
Carnegie Arts Center
120 W 12th StGoodland, Kansas 67735
785-890-6442
director@goodlandarts.org