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Live Music - HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Your: Rooster Blackspur - Goodland, Kansas

Live Music - HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Your: Rooster Blackspur - Goodland, Kansas

Rooster Blackspur live in concert!

Rooster Blackspur was born and raised in Alaska, the daughter of a dog musher, and shaped by the wild expanse of the Last Frontier. Described as “equal parts Johnny Cash grit and outsider revival preacher,” she carries that frontier spirit into her music, weaving raw storytelling with threads of Western, folk, and unholy gospel. An old-time journeyer with a modern voice, Rooster writes from the wild edges of experience—where grit, soul, and a little bit of the untamed meet.

Carnegie Arts Center
Suggested Donation at the door. ($25-30)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027

Artist Group Info

Rooster Blackspur
booking@roosterblackspur.com
https://www.roosterblackspur.com/
Carnegie Arts Center
120 W 12th St
Goodland, Kansas 67735
785-890-6442
director@goodlandarts.org
https://www.goodlandarts.org/