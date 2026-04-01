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[LIVE MUSIC] The Sound of Julie – A Tribute to Julie Andrews and Friends

Idyllic landscape in the Alps with fresh green meadows and blooming flowers and snow-capped mountain tops in the background.

[LIVE MUSIC] The Sound of Julie – A Tribute to Julie Andrews and Friends

Live On Stage, Inc. and the Tri-City Music Concert Association present The Sound of Julie, a tribute to Julie Andrews and Friends, as part of their 2026-2027 Concert Season.

Known for her angelic tone, radiant stage presence, and irresistible charm, British vocalist Hayley Renee presents "The Sound of Julie," a tribute to the great Dame Julie Andrews – one of the most cherished entertainers in modern history. Featuring iconic hits from The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins to My Fair Lady and Cinderella, the show traces Julie's extraordinary life and career while also celebrating leading ladies like Judy Garland, Angela Lansbury, Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, and more.

"Felt like Julie Andrews herself was on our stage." – Entertainment Director, Bristol, England

Video: https://youtu.be/oBocvNUEDQg

Borger Senior High School
$30
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Tri-City Music Concert Association
18062317099
jujuborg40@gmail.com
www,tricityconcerts.org

Artist Group Info

The Sound of Julie (Hayley Renee)
Borger Senior High School
100 W 1st Street
Borger, Texas 79007