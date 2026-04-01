[LIVE MUSIC] The Sound of Julie – A Tribute to Julie Andrews and Friends

Live On Stage, Inc. and the Tri-City Music Concert Association present The Sound of Julie, a tribute to Julie Andrews and Friends, as part of their 2026-2027 Concert Season.

Known for her angelic tone, radiant stage presence, and irresistible charm, British vocalist Hayley Renee presents "The Sound of Julie," a tribute to the great Dame Julie Andrews – one of the most cherished entertainers in modern history. Featuring iconic hits from The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins to My Fair Lady and Cinderella, the show traces Julie's extraordinary life and career while also celebrating leading ladies like Judy Garland, Angela Lansbury, Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, and more.

"Felt like Julie Andrews herself was on our stage." – Entertainment Director, Bristol, England

Video: https://youtu.be/oBocvNUEDQg