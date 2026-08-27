© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

[LIVE MUSIC] U.S. Air Force Band of the West's Reed Quintet (Guymon, Okla.)

[LIVE MUSIC] U.S. Air Force Band of the West's Reed Quintet (Guymon, Okla.)

In recognition of Veterans Day, the United States Air Force Band of the West's Reed Quintet will perform a special concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 2:00 PM at the Guymon High School Auditorium, 2002 N. James Street, Guymon, Oklahoma.

This performance provides an opportunity for our community to come together in appreciation of the men and women who have served our nation. We invite Veterans, Military Families, and residents throughout the area to join us for an afternoon of exceptional music as we recognize the service and sacrifices of our Nation's Veterans.

A special thank you to Guymon Independent School District and Guymon Convention & Tourism for their partnership and support in helping bring this performance to Guymon. Their collaboration makes opportunities like this possible for our community. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the United States Air Force Band of the West for sharing their talents with Guymon as we approach Veterans Day.

Guymon High School Auditorium
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

City of Guymon
580-338-3396&#xa0;
info@guymonok.org
https://www.guymonok.org/

Artist Group Info

Air Force Bands
502abw.band.operations@us.af.mil
https://www.airforcebands.com/
Guymon High School Auditorium
2002 N. James St.
Guymon, Oklahoma 73942
580-338-4340
federalprograms@guymontigers.com
https://www.guymontigers.com/