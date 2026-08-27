[LIVE MUSIC] U.S. Air Force Band of the West's Reed Quintet (Guymon, Okla.)

In recognition of Veterans Day, the United States Air Force Band of the West's Reed Quintet will perform a special concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 2:00 PM at the Guymon High School Auditorium, 2002 N. James Street, Guymon, Oklahoma.

This performance provides an opportunity for our community to come together in appreciation of the men and women who have served our nation. We invite Veterans, Military Families, and residents throughout the area to join us for an afternoon of exceptional music as we recognize the service and sacrifices of our Nation's Veterans.

A special thank you to Guymon Independent School District and Guymon Convention & Tourism for their partnership and support in helping bring this performance to Guymon. Their collaboration makes opportunities like this possible for our community. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the United States Air Force Band of the West for sharing their talents with Guymon as we approach Veterans Day.