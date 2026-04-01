Lunch and Learn at Boot Hill Museum (Dodge City)
Lunch and Learn at Boot Hill Museum (Dodge City)
You're invited to join us for our next Lunch & Learn, hosted by Boot Hill Museum and the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce! Join us for an informative discussion on scams, how to recognize potential threats, and ways to better protect yourself and others.
This month's topic is Scams Education and Preparedness, presented by Sheriff Bill Carr with the Ford County Sheriff's Office.
Lunch is included with your ticket!
Please see the attached flyer for additional details and ticket information. Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code or visiting boothill.org under Tickets.
We hope to see you there!
Boot Hill Museum
$20
11:40 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce
(620) 227-3119
info@dodgechamber.com
Boot Hill Museum
500 W Wyatt Earp BlvdDodge City, Kansas
(620) 227-8188
info@boothill.org