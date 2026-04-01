You're invited to join us for our next Lunch & Learn, hosted by Boot Hill Museum and the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce! Join us for an informative discussion on scams, how to recognize potential threats, and ways to better protect yourself and others.

This month's topic is Scams Education and Preparedness, presented by Sheriff Bill Carr with the Ford County Sheriff's Office.

Lunch is included with your ticket!

Please see the attached flyer for additional details and ticket information. Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code or visiting boothill.org under Tickets.

We hope to see you there!