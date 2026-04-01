Miracle on 34th Street Production
Miracle on 34th Street Production
Spend an evening eating a great meal and watching a tremendous show at the Depot Theater. Get online today at www.depottheater.com and order your ticekts to the show AND order tickets for a great meal!! Miracle on 34th street will be playing the weekends from December 11-13 and 18-20th. It's a great Christmas tradition and a great place to bring family and friends for a wonderful evening of entertainment.
Santa Fe Depot Theater
$35.00
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Depot Theater Inc
6202251001
business-marketing@depottheater.com
Santa Fe Depot Theater
201 E Wyatt Earp BlvdDodge City, Kansas 67801
(620) 225-1001
business-marketing@depottheater.com