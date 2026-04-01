Monte Carlo Night fundraiser for Catholic Charities (Amarillo)
Monte Carlo Night fundraiser for Catholic Charities (Amarillo)
Dine, dance, and raise a glass to benefit Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle!
You're invited to a glamorous evening and 1920s attire is requested! Come enjoy our seated dinner, spirits, and a decadent dessert. Dance to a live band and gamble your luck to support the programs of Catholic Charities!
Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m.
Dinner is at 7 p.m.
Arts in the Sunset
$125
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle (CCTXP)
8063764571
yhaddad@cctxp.org
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org