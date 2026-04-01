Monte Carlo Night fundraiser for Catholic Charities (Amarillo)

Dine, dance, and raise a glass to benefit Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle!



You're invited to a glamorous evening and 1920s attire is requested! Come enjoy our seated dinner, spirits, and a decadent dessert. Dance to a live band and gamble your luck to support the programs of Catholic Charities!

Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m.

Dinner is at 7 p.m.

