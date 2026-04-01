Join us for a first look of images from the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, livestreamed and fit for the Don Harrington Discovery Center's dome-style Space Theater!

This special event will showcase space scenery with a telescope that has a field of view at least 100 times larger than the Hubble Space Telescope.

Join us after our Free First Monday program at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 7 for this free viewing of the cosmos!