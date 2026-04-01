Need help signing up for health insurance? We're here to help! (Garden City, Kan.)
Need help signing up for health insurance? We're here to help! (Garden City, Kan.)
Need help signing up for health insurance? We're here to help!
Community Action Coalition for Families (formerly Liberal Area Coalition for Families) strives to make the Western Kansas region the best place to live and raise a family.
Our certified navigators will be at the Finney County Public Library Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer FREE enrollment assistance.
Finney County Public Library
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Action Coalition for Families
620-655-7177
connect@cacfks.org
Finney County Public Library
605 E Walnut StGarden City, Kansas 67846
620-272-3680
finney.library@finneylibrary.org