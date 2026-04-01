Need help signing up for health insurance? We're here to help! (Liberal, Kan.)
Need help signing up for health insurance? We're here to help! (Liberal, Kan.)
Need help signing up for health insurance? We're here to help!
Community Action Coalition for Families (formerly Liberal Area Coalition for Families) strives to make the Western Kansas region the best place to live and raise a family.
Our certified navigators will be at the Liberal Memorial Library on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer FREE enrollment assistance.
Liberal Memorial Library
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Action Coalition for Families
620-655-7177
connect@cacfks.org
Liberal Memorial Library
519 North Kansas AvenueLiberal, Kansas 67901
620-626-0180
director@lmlibrary.org