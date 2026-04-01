Panhandle Eye Health Fair (Amarillo)

Join Panhandle Eye Group for the Panhandle Eye Health Fair! Explore eye care resources, receive free eye screenings and connect with organizations helping make care more accessible.

The fair will include:

• Free cataract, glaucoma and retina screenings

• Information about free cataract surgery for eligible patients through our partnership with Operation Sight

• Eye health education

• Community vendors

• Food trucks

Free cataract surgery is available to qualifying patients through Operation Sight’s application and approval process.

Bring your family or a friend and learn more about caring for your vision!

📍 7411 Wallace Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106

Saturday, Nov. 7 | 9 a.m.–noon

Free and open to the community.