Poinsettia Pops Concert by the Hays Symphony
Poinsettia Pops Concert by the Hays Symphony
The Hays Symphony celebrates this festive Season with familiar Christmas music, narrated by local radio personality, Ken Windholz.
FHSU Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Hays Symphony at Fort Hays State University
785-628-4533
hayssymphony@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
joancrull32@gmail.com
FHSU Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
600 Park StreetHays, Kansas 67601