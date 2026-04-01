Prairie Museum of Art & History — Match Day: Grow Thomas County Fundraising Event

Match Day is coming soon! ✨

Replacing the Merry Prairie Christmas event, Match Day is our new winter fundraising opportunity. Since all donations will be matched, this is a great chance to make your contribution to the Prairie Museum go the extra mile. Donations will be accepted both online and in person; visit TCHS's page for online donation options.

📅 December 1st | 7:30 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.

📍 Colby Event Center

💻 OR use our online donation page link: https://www.growthomascounty.org/nonprofits/ThomasCountyHistoricalSociety