We are excited to invite you to a ribbon cutting for the new SKYBRARY at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport at 9 AM on Wednesday, November 18!

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport at 9 AM on Wednesday, November 18!



The Skybrary will operate like a Little Free Library—allowing travelers to take a book to read on their trip, or leave one for someone else to enjoy.



While free libraries at airports are becoming more common, the Amarillo Skybrary is unique in its colorful mural—created by library staff members Jo Schoen and Emory Elliott—and in its size—with multiple shelves built and installed by RHAIA staff.

When the Skybrary opens on Wednesday, travelers will have close to 200 books to choose from!



The Skybrary is located on the other side of airport security gates, so you will have to let us know if you will attend so airport staff can arrange to escort you. Please RSVP to Kiley Navarrete by 3 PM on Tuesday. You may contact me by cell phone on Wednesday morning if you're having trouble connecting.

We hope to see you there!

Stacy