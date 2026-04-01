Join us for an evening benefiting Sternberg Museum, hosted by the Ellis and Rush Co. Historical Societies and the Kansas Barbed Wire Museum! All proceeds go directly to the Save Sternberg Fundraiser at the FHSU Foundation.

Spread the word, bring your friends and family, and help support the Sternberg Museum! See you there!

Roar and Raise Band Lineup - November 20, 2026

Ellis County Historical Society Museum

We want to express our heartfelt THANKS to these talented individuals who are donating their time to benefit the museum. We are proud to be part of this project!

The T-Rex quilt pictured here will be available for purchase the auction!