Songs and Stories with Danny "Freeze" Dobervich at Old Tascosa Brewery! (Amarillo)

Danny "Freeze" Dobervich doing an hour of original songs.

This is his first show since he started recording for a soon to be released album. Some of these songs were written 45 years ago and some in the past year or two. Danny says, "This opportunity means a lot to me, and I hope you can be there to hear my reason for performing - sharing my songs. Blues, folk, country, jazz, sad and funny songs."

This will be only an hour-long show (6-7pm), and the audience will be asked to keep conversation to a minimum so the lyrics and stories behind them can be heard by all.

Thanks to Dave McNear for starting this once-a-month "Stories and Songs" show and to Danny's second home, Old Tascosa Brewery for making this possible.