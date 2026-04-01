Suzy Bogguss - A Swingin’ Little Christmas (Amarillo)
Suzy Bogguss - A Swingin’ Little Christmas (Amarillo)
Suzy Bogguss will bring her full band to Panhandle High School Auditorium in Panhandle Texas on Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30. A free goodie bag will be given at the end of the show!
Tickets are on sale at panhandle ticket.com, Amarillo Civic Center Box Office at 806-378-3096. For info or ticket call 806-236-2933.
Panhandle High School Auditorium
$65 general/$70 reserved seating
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Buffalo Grass Music Hall
Artist Group Info
Suzy Bogguss
Panhandle High School Auditorium
106 W. 11th StPanhandle, Texas 79068
8062362933
brendaallene@yahoo.com