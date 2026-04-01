Suzy Bogguss will bring her full band to Panhandle High School Auditorium in Panhandle Texas on Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30. A free goodie bag will be given at the end of the show!

Tickets are on sale at panhandle ticket.com, Amarillo Civic Center Box Office at 806-378-3096. For info or ticket call 806-236-2933.