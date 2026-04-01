A biographer has been researching the Pen Women over the last four years. He'll be back in town in December to present his latest discoveries.

The Texas Panhandle Pen Women began in 1920 in Amarillo. Women writers from Amarillo, Borger, Pampa and all over, even Oklahoma -- joined the organization.

Some novels were made into movies. (like Mary Dutton's "Thorpe" and Margaret Abrams's "The Uncle")

Writers like Laura Grace Erdman and Wanda Jay Campbell often set their work in the Panhandle. As part of the creative process they also became some of the area's best historians.

The 1950's was the heyday for the organization, with over a dozen members getting major publishing deals. The name changed eventually to the Texas High Plains Writers.