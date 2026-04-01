Third Coast Percussion presents Ripples in Water: Philip Glass at 90 at the School of Music at West Texas A&M University.

January 22nd, 7:30 PM. Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall

Grammy award winning percussion ensemble Third Coast Percussion presents a program honoring the tremendous impact of composer Philip Glass on contemporary music. TCP has enjoyed a close and fruitful relationship with Glass, commissioning him to write his first-ever work for percussion ensemble in 2018, featured on this program. As Glass turns 90 in 2027, his unmistakable influence resonates across a vast spectrum of contemporary music creators also included on this program: electronic music producer Jlin, pop polymath Devonté Hynes, TCP’s own David Skidmore, and minimalism master Steve Reich, a contemporary of Glass’s. At the heart of this program are TCP’s acclaimed arrangements of Aguas da Amazonia and Metamorphosis One. These enchanting works bring focus to his gorgeous harmonic vocabulary, performed on an array of traditional and unexpected percussion instruments that will fill Mary Moody Northen recital hall with a unique sonic landscape.

The concert will be accompanied by a clinic for percussion students that afternoon from 1:30-4 and a workshop on the business of chamber music on Thursday the 21st for WT music students. The clinic will feature several WT percussionists under the direction of Dr. Ryan Boehme playing pieces composed by members of the ensemble. In addition, live sound for the amplified portions of the concert program will be provided by students in the music technology program under the direction of Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen. The visit promises to be an eye opening experience for young percussionists and all music students and a unique opportunity for Amarillo Area classical music enthusiasts.

